Three Missouri Graduates to Take Oath in US Senate

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri will have three graduates in the U.S. Senate for at least the next six years.

Martin Heinrich, a 1995 graduate, will represent New Mexico after being sworn in Jan. 3. He will join Gov. Tim Kaine of Virginia, who graduated from Missouri in 1979, and Claire McCaskill of Missouri, who graduated in 1975. All three are Democrats.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that's the largest number of U.S. senators from one state-supported school.

All three lawmakers told the newspaper their experiences at the university helped shape their attitudes as public officials.

And McCaskill said she wants to bring her two new colleagues to Columbia for a basketball game or Homecoming next fall.