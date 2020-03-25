Three Missouri Residents Arrested for Burglary in Columbia

6 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Monday, October 28 2013 Oct 28, 2013 Monday, October 28, 2013 2:55:00 PM CDT October 28, 2013 in News
By: Devon Fasbinder, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Police arrested three in Columbia early Monday morning for burglarizing Vonderahes Equipment and Repair.

Officers checked out a security alarm at the business at 1:56 a.m. to find two windows broken and several chainsaws in the grass outside.

A Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper was in the area and saw a black Ford Explorer with a woman driving unusually slow west on Blue Ride at Range Line Street.

Later, the trooper saw the same vehicle traveling south on Range Line with three people inside with stolen license plates. The trooper stopped the vehicle to find Jason West in the front seat (pictured left), Robin Allen-Jezylo driving (pictured center) and David Woods in the backseat (pictured right).

Police detained the three and found evidence in the vehicle including gloves, burglary tools and controlled substance testing positive for methamphetamine. Police got surveillance video from Vonderahes Equipment and Repair showing West and Woods inside taking items.

Officers arrested 39-year-old Jason West from Sturgeon for second degree burglary with a bond of $4,500.00, possession of controlled substance felony with a bond of $4,500.00, property damage in the first degree with a bond of $4,500.00, and felony stealing with a bond of $4,500.00.

Officers arrested 52-year-old Robin L. Allen-Jezylo from Boonville for burglary in the second degree with a bond of $4,500.00, property damage in the first degree with a bond of $4,500.00 and felony stealing with a bond of $4,500.00.

Officers arrested 44-year-old David E. Woods from Columbia for burglary in the second degree with a bond of $4,500.00, property damage in the first degree with a bond of $4,500.00 and felony stealing with a bond of $4,500.00.

Police say Woods is connected to two other burglaries in Columbia. The first was at Plaza Tire on August 8 and the second was also at Vonderahes Equipment and Repair on September 17. Officers arrested Woods in both of those incidents.

