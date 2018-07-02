Three Missouri school districts considering four-day week

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - At least three southwest Missouri school districts are considering switching to four-day school weeks.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the Miller, Pierce City and Stockton districts are studying whether to have school next year only from Tuesday through Friday.

District officials say the shorter week would save money, better engage students and help retain teachers. However, some parents are raising concerns, particularly about child care on Mondays.

Missouri law allows four-day weeks but the school year still must provide at least 1,044 hours. Stockton Superintendent Shannon Snow says that district plans to increase its hours from 1,066 to 1,080 by making each day 30 minutes longer.

The Miller district forecasts the switch could save up to $175,000 a year in fuel, utilities, hourly salaries and by reallocating some work.