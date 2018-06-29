Three more groups submit Missouri ballot petitions

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Proponents of initiatives aimed at sales taxes, cigarette taxes and medical marijuana submitted petitions Sunday in hopes of getting their proposals on Missouri's November ballot.

Petitions submitted Sunday involved two proposed constitutional amendments, one that would prohibit state and local governments from charging sales tax on any services that weren't already taxed as of 2015, and another that would allow the use of marijuana for medical purposes. A third initiative submitted Sunday would phase in a 23-cent-per-pack increase in the cigarette tax.

The Secretary of State's office says the petitions were turned in Sunday before the 5 p.m. deadline. Two other initiatives were submitted earlier.

The secretary of state's office has until Aug. 9 to certify whether the initiatives got enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.