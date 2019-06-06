Three more Tigers taken on final day of MLB Draft

COLUMBIA - Three more Mizzou baseball players were drafted on the final day of the MLB Draft Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers drafted Jacob Cantleberry in the 13th round. The left-handed pitcher had a record of 4-5 this season with a 4.73 earned run average. He struck out 97 batters in 72 and a third innings. Cantleberry made 12 starts this season - the second most behind T.J. Sikkema.

Chris Cornelius was also selected on the final day. The Philadelphia Phillies drafted the shortstop in the 16th round. Cornelius led the Tigers with a .326 average on seven home runs and a team-high 41 RBIs.

Cameron Dulle was the last Tiger to be drafted on Wednesday. The St. Louis Cardinals drafted Dulle in the 30th round. The pitcher had a record of 4-4 with four saves on his senior season. Dulle will stay in his hometown, as he is a graduate of Oakville High School in St. Louis.