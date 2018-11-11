Three MU Softball Players Bestowed All-American Honors

COLUMBIA - Three Missouri softball players have earned All-American Honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Pitcher Chelsea Thomas earned First Team All-American Honors, outfielder Ashley Fleming with Second Team Honors, and outfielder Rhea Taylor with Third Team recognition.

The Tigers begin play in the Women's College World Series tomorrow night against the Florida Gators. The game time is at 8:30 p.m. Mizzou is making its third consecutive appearance in the Women's College World Series.

It's also the third consecutive year, the Tigers have set a school record for wins in a season. They won 50 games in 2009, 51 in 2010, and 52 so far this season.