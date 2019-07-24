Three officers assaulted during power outage at Boonville prison

BOONVILLE - Missouri Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said three officers were assaulted with an unknown liquid at Boonville prison Saturday night.

A storm caused a power outage, creating a mechanical problem at Boonville Correctional Center around 10:55 p.m. Saturday. The facility was without electricity until 12:43 a.m.

Since the housing units were open-bay style, offenders had freedom of movement during the power outage.

Pojmann said some offenders tampered with cameras, broke into staff offices and seized impounded canteen items. No injuries were reported.

An unknown liquid was thrown at two officers, and a third officer was shoved into a table when he tried to remove an offender from an office.

No injuries required medical treatment, Pojmann said.