Three overnight shots-fired calls in Columbia, one injured

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department reported a string of shots fired incidents early Saturday morning, one of which left one man with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Derby Ridge Drive and Avatar Court at 2:34 a.m. Saturday morning and found a window shot out of a vehicle. They also found a trail of blood that led to a residence, but said no one inside was injured.

Police said a local hospital notified them a 27-year-old male, identified as the victim of the shooting, was brought there in a personal vehicle.

Officers investigated a separate shots fired call at 2:17 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Auto Zone at 715 E. Business Loop 70. Police found multiple shell casings near 1206 Coats, Tom's Auto and on the east sidewalk of Auto Zone. They said they were unable to locate witnesses. No injuries or property damage has been reported in connection to the incident.

In a third incident, officers were patrolling near the intersection of Range Line Street and Big Bear Boulevard when they heard shots fired from the area of 701 Big Bear Boulevard. Officers found multiple shell casings in the street directly in front of Sidelines Bar. There are no reports of anyone injured as a result of the incident.

In all three cases, no arrests have been made and there is suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).