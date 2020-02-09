Three people arrested after drug investigation in Callaway

CALWOOD - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a drug investigation in the Calwood area on Friday night.

During the investigation, Callaway County deputies and K9 Unit came into contact with Sonya Enerson, 38, of Auxvasse, and Danny Vires Jr., 27, of Fulton. The two were arrested and transported to the Callaway County Jail for Felony Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and other misdemeanor drug offenses.

According to the report, deputies recovered methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Enerson was also booked and processed in connection with an ongoing investigation into a burglary incident at a residence in Auxvasse.

Later that evening, Jesse DeValle, 39, of Fulton was also arrested for felony offenses of burglary and theft in the Auxvasse investigation. DeValle remains in-custody at the Callaway County Jail regarding a felony probation violation warrant.

Enerson and Vires Jr. were both released with summons to appear in court.