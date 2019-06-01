Three people arrested for shooting in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY - A man was shot Thursday morning in the 26000 block of Sherwood Lane, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is in serious condition. Pulaski County Sheriff's Department has not released the victim's name.

Three people were taken into custody. Daniel Thorsen, Michael Thorsen and Victoria Graves were each arrested for assault and armed criminal action. Each had their bond set at $1 million.