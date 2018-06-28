Three people arrested for stealing baby formula from Walmart

MOBERLY - Three people were in jail Sunday after being caught stealing baby formula from Walmarts across the state.

The Moberly Police Department said officers arrested 25-year-old Florentina Iordache (left), 35-year-old Elena Nistor (middle) and 35-year-old Florin Dumitru (right) for attempting to steal almost $1,000 worth of baby formula from the Moberly Walmart.

MPD said store security told the police officers the three people were the same individuals wanted for stealing baby formula from other Missouri Walmarts earlier in the week. Officers found over 80 cans of baby formula in the vehicle the suspects were driving.

MPD said the three people were Romanian citizens from the state of California.

Randolph County Associate Circuit Judge Cynthia Suter set bond for all three at $20,000 cash only.

Moberly detectives are investigating with other agencies.