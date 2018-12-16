Three people arrested in connection with robbery, homicide

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department arrested three people in connection with the murder of 52-year-old Johnny Evans.

Robert V. Burks, 23, and Vincent C. Smith, 25, both of Jefferson City, were taken into custody with Charles Thompson, 17, of St. Louis.

Police said Evans was at his home in the 1100 block East High Street Sunday when Smith and Thompson forced entry into his home with the intention to rob him. During confrontation with Evans, police said, Thompson pulled a .380 handgun on Evans and shot him twice.

Police said Smith and Thompson fled the scene in a getaway car driven by Burks.

Evans ran to his neighbor's home after he was shot and his neighbor called 9-1-1. Evans collapsed and was unconscious before police arrived. Evans was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Immediately after the the death, detectives and members of the Community Action Team worked to develop leads which they said pointed to Smith, Thompson, and Burks.

Investigators said they found evidence which show the trio was responsible.

The charges go as followed:

Robert V. Burks arrested and charged with: second-degree murder-felony murder, attempted first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.

Vincent C. Smith arrested and charged with: second-degree murder-felony murder, attempted first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary and armed criminal action.

Charles Thompson arrested and charged with: second-degree murder-felony murder, attempted first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary and armed criminal action.

The suspects are currently being held in the Cole County Jail without bond.