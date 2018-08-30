Three People Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges

COOPER COUNTY - Officers arrested three people Tuesday night for drug-related crimes.

Deputies with the Cooper County Sheriff's Office, troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and officers of the East Central Drug Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 11000 block of Pearl Court, south of Boonville Tuesday.

Officers said they arrested 46-year-old Kurt Martin, 40-year-old Victoria Kinter and 41-year-old Charles Ivy, all of Boonville, and charged them with keeping or maintaining a public nusiance and multiple other drug charges.

Officers seized meth, drug paraphernalia and chemicals associated with manufacturing meth from the home, according to authorities.

Officers said bond for all three was set at $40,000 cash or surety for each, and they are being held at the Cooper County Detention Center.