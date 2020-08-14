Three People Killed in Head-on Collision Near Clinton
CLINTON (AP) - Three people are dead after a three-car crash in western Missouri just north of Clinton in Henry County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 2007 Mazda driven by 19-year-old Jennifer Reeder of Springfield was northbound on Missouri 13 when it crossed the center line, side-swiped one car and ran head-on into a second one.
After the crash Reeder's car went off the road, rolled down an embankment and came to rest on the driver's side.
Reeder and her passenger, 20-year-old Erin Hook of St. Joseph, were killed in the collision, as was 49-year-old Paul Stankus of Clinton, who was driving the car that was hit head-on.
All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
