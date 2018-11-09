Three People Shot Tuesday Night
COLUMBIA - Columbia police confirmed two people were shot, while one person was grazed with a bullet Tuesday night. The victims were in a car when shot on Blue Ridge Road about a block away from Blue Ridge Elementary. The victim is unknown at this time and an investigation in underway.
A reporter is on scene and we will bring you updates as soon as possible.
