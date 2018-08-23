Three pets unaccounted for after house fire in Holts Summit

HOLTS SUMMIT - One family is searching for its three pets after a fire caused extensive damage to its home.

Firefighters arrived at the 300 block of Ascension Point in Holts Summit shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

The fire spread quickly through the log home, but all residents got out safely.

The intense heat of the fire also damaged three vehicles sitting in the driveway.