Three-Point Struggles Doom Owls in Loss to Westminster

FULTON, MO -- In a brief foray out of conference action, the William Woods University women's basketball team struggled from three-point range en route to a 40-52 reversal at the hands of Westminster College. Megan Aubuchon led the Owls with eight points and eight rebounds on the night, as WWU shot a paltry .067 (1-of-15) from beyond the arc.

The Blue Jays came out of the gates looking to press the entire game, and although the Owls were able to slip the press, WWU had difficulty finding the range and trailed 4-10 early.

WWU had the better end of the rebounding battle, pulling down 43 boards to just 39 for the Blue Jays, with the Owls taking a 15-9 advantage on the offensive glass. Westminster had the edge from the charity stripe, hitting eight of 14 attempts to just 1-of-5 shooting from WWU.

The Owls return to conference play on Thursday night, welcoming Harris-Stowe State University to Anderson Arena.