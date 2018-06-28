Three Puppies Rescued from Sewer Pipe

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Three puppies who tumbled into a 6-inch-wide, 15-feet-deep sewer pipe in St. Louis are recovering.

The pups were among five left alone in a garage Thursday when they somehow got into the pipe. KMOX Radio reports that when firefighters rescued the pups, three were alive, one was dead and one was not found. Firefighters tried to find that final puppy for about six hours before giving up.

The Missouri Humane Society is evaluating the health of the surviving pit bull-mix puppies.

File photo courtesy of Rob Swatski on Flickr Creative Commons.