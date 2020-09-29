Three rescued from stranded boat on Osage River

Photo courtesy of Jefferson City Fire Department.

OSAGE BEACH - Jefferson City Fire Department rescued three individuals stuck on a boat in Osage River Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release, the JCFD rescue unit found the boat stuck on a dam. Crew members built a rope rescue system to pull the three individuals back onto land.

No one was injured in the incident.

Members of the Westphalia Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Conservation, Osage Fire Protection District, Cole County EMS and Osage EMS also responded to the call.