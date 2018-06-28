Three Seats in Legislature to be Filled

Republicans will retain control of the House and Senate regardless of today's results. In suburban St. Louis, Republican Moira Byrd is running for the House seat held by her husband, Richard Byrd, until his death in May. She's opposed by Democrat Jane Bogetto, who formerly served on the Kirkwood school board. The special election in southeast Missouri's 150th House District pits Democrat Bobby Simpson against Republican Jason Smith. The two Salem residents hope to succeed Democrat Frank Barnitz, who won a special Senate election earlier this year. Also being filled today is the 29th Senate District seat in southwest Missouri, left vacant by the death of Republican Larry Gene Taylor. Voters were choosing between GOP House member Jack Goodman and Democrat Nolan McNeill, who formerly served in the House.