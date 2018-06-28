Three Stops For Gov. Blunt

BRIDGETON (AP) - Gov. Matt Blunt will be making three stops Thursday in suburban St. Louis. At 11:30 a.m., the Republican will discuss the benefits of a new prescription drug program offered by the Schnucks grocery chain. Blunt will speak at a Schnucks store in Bridgeton. At 1 p.m., the governor will appear at a Clayton High School ceremony honoring educators. And at 3:15 p.m., Blunt will attend the grand opening of the Earl and Myrtle Science Center at Kirkwood High School.