Three suffer minor injuries in I-70 crash

COLUMBIA - Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries Thursday morning following a car crash on I-70 eastbound, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Around 8:30 a.m., 36-year-old Nathan Cooper lost control of his pickup truck on an icy bridge, according to troopers. They said he slid off the interstate near Perche Creek an hit the bridge railing.

As Cooper was trying to get back on the road, he hit another pickup truck, driven by 39-year-old Wesley Noble, according to MSHP. Cooper's truck then slid back into the bridge railing and Noble's car started to spin on the interstate.

A third vehicle, driven by 28-year-old Hillary Franklin, then hit Noble's truck, authorities said.

Troopers said 35-year-old Amanda Cooper, who was in Nathan Cooper's truck, 47-year-old Kevin Hill, who was in Noble's truck, and Franklin were all taken to University Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash temporarily closed down both lanes of traffic, according to MoDOT.