Three Suspended Amid Kansas City Rape Allegations

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Three Kansas City high school employees are on leave amid allegations by a 14-year-old student that she was repeatedly raped by another student at the school.

The suspensions at Southwest Early College Campus come after school officials vowed to increase measures to protect students after an alleged rape in August at the same school.

The Kansas City Star reports police say a juvenile boy and girl were arrested Wednesday in connection with the recent alleged assaults. According to a police report the 14-year-old girl said she was raped repeatedly by the same 14-year-old boy while a 13-year-old girl stood lookout.

Kansas City Schools superintendent Steve Green says once the investigation is complete, a final decision will be made about whether the suspended employees will be dismisse