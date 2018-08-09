Three teens and a child escape house fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Three teenagers and a child escaped a house fire without injury Wednesday night.

The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a fire on Swifts Highway around 8 p.m. They arrived and found smoke and flames showing from the lower level of a split foyer at the residence, according to a news release.

The fire crews rescued a cat from the residence. The cause of the fire is undetermined, but believed to be electrical.

Two adults, four teens and a child are said to be displaced by the incident.

The teens in the home did hear the fire alarm go off. The fire department urges people to make sure all fire alarms work on every level of their homes.