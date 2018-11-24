Three teens attempt to break in to Columbia home
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are searching for three teenage suspects, believing they stole a car and later tried to break into a home on Americus Drive in north Columbia.
Officers responded to the attempted break-in Wednesday morning.
Police were chasing the teenagers, who were on foot, because they were suspects in a car theft that occurred in the 1100 block of Kennesaw Ridge Road earlier today.
While that chase was happening, a person in the house noticed the teens trying to break in and called to report it.
A police officer said the teenagers ran once they knew the police were coming.
No one was injured during the attempted break-in.
