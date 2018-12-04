Three Tiger Players earn All-SEC honors

COLUMBIA- Today, the Associated Press named three Tigers to its 2018 All-Southeastern Conference first and second teams.

Junior offensive lineman Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms earned first-team All-SEC honors. Wallace-Simms was a major key to the Tigers success for the offense this season. He ranks ninth in the nation for fewest tackles for loss allowed and 11th in fewest sacks allowed. Wallace-Simms is the second Missouri offensive lineman to win this honor.

Senior quarterback Drew Lock earned second-team All SEC honors. Lock’s senior season he threw for 3,125 yards and 25 touchdowns. Lock controlled the Tiger’s offense all season leading to an 8-4 season and ranking 20th in the nation and third in the SEC. Lock was in the top three of the conference for passing yards, passing touchdowns and points responsible for.

The third of the Tigers to earn an honor was senior defensive tackle Terry Beckner Jr., he received second-team All-SEC. Beckner was a leader for the Tigers stellar defense against the run this season. He recorded 31 tackles, five quarterback pressures and two sacks. He also led Missouri with 9.5 tackles for a loss.

The Tigers will play in the Liberty Bowl against Oklahoma State on December 31st at 2:45 pm in Memphis Tennessee.