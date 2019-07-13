Three Tigers invited to SEC Media Days

HOOVER, ALABAMA -- Three Tiger football players were selected to attend the SEC media days Monday.

Fourth-year head coach Barry Odom will attend alongside senior CB DeMarkus Acy, senior QB Kelly Bryant and senior LB Cale Garrett.

All-American nominee Acy earned Second-Team All-SEC honors following an outstanding 2018 season. His year consisted of 30 tackles in his 13 starts and ranked seventh in the SEC with three interceptions throughout the year.

Graduate transfer Bryant was a four-star recruit and the nation's number 11 quarterback in the class of 2015. He holds the Clemson record for top 25 wins as a starting quarterback. He transferred to Mizzou last year.

Garrett emerged as one of the top linebackers in the SEC. He was awarded All-SEC honors after a career-best of 112 tackles. He is also the SEC's top-graded returning linebacker this season.