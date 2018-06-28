Three-Vehicle Accident Temporarily Closes I-70 Westbound

COLUMBIA - A three-vehicle accident Tuesday morning on Interstate 70 blocked the westbound lanes for about 30 minutes.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to mile marker 128 on I-70 westbound around 9 a.m. Tuesday for an injury accident.

The Columbia Fire Department said one male passenger had life-threatening injuries. He was transported to University Hospital by ambulance.

Officials said both passengers in the other two vehicles refused medical treatment.