Three Vikings Named USA College Football Pre-Season All-Americans

MARHSALL, MO -- Three Missouri Valley College Viking football players were named 2012 Pre-Season All-Americans by USA College Sports, Inc. on Wednesday.



USA College Sports, Inc. announced its 20th Annual USA College Football NAIA Pre-Season All-American Teams that were selected by coaches, sports information directors, certified players' agents, pro scouts, national media reporters and the staff of USA Football News.



MVC Junior Defensive Back Tyler Davis, Senior Offensive Lineman Stephon Kelly, and Senior Tight End Chris Owens were named NAIA Pre-Season All-Americans by USA College Sports, Inc. These three athletes were also 2011 Heart of America all-conference team members.



"All three are very deserving of this recognition," said MVC Head Football Coach Paul Troth. "With their leadership, we expect great things from our 2012 team."



The Vikings will kick off their 2012 football season on September 1 against McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas at 6 p.m.