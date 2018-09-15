Three Westminster Baseball Players Earn SLIAC Awards

FULTON, MO -- Three members of the 2012 Westminster College baseball squad have earned St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors.

Sophomore outfielder Andy Pichler, St. Louis, was named to the all-tournament team after the conclusion of this past weekend's event. Pichler batted .333 and scored three runs for Westminster which went 0-2 in the tournament and finished the season 15-23.

Junior infielder Zeth Lavy, Auxvasse, Mo., earned honorable mention all-conference recognition at third base. Lavy recorded the second highest batting average on the team, batting .315 in 38 games. He was second on the team with 17 walks and drove in 20 runs while scoring 16 runs.

Freshman pitcher Jake Rule, St. Louis, was named to the all-sportsmanship team. Rule appeared in 14 games and compiled a 3-2 record with a 5.46 ERA and 25 strike outs.