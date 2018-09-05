Three Westminster Blue Jays Earn All-Conference Honors

ST LOUIS -- Three members of the Westminster College men's basketball squad received all-conference recognition Thursday during a ceremony between the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) men's semi-final games at Webster University.



Junior Joe Prophet, who was averaging 14.1 points and 5.4 rebounds a game before being lost to injury, was named to the all-conference second team. Freshman Verdis Lee, who is averaging 13.1 points a game, earned honorable mention all-conference recognition. And, senior Kelsey Weymuth, who has averaged five points and five rebounds in 26 starts this season, was named to the All-Sportsmanship Team for the second year in a row.