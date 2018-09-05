Three Westminster Blue Jays Earn All-Conference Honors

6 years 6 months 1 week ago Thursday, February 23 2012 Feb 23, 2012 Thursday, February 23, 2012 9:26:11 PM CST February 23, 2012 in Sports

ST LOUIS -- Three members of the Westminster College men's basketball squad received all-conference recognition Thursday during a ceremony between the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) men's semi-final games at Webster University.

Junior Joe Prophet, who was averaging 14.1 points and 5.4 rebounds a game before being lost to injury, was named to the all-conference second team. Freshman Verdis Lee, who is averaging 13.1 points a game, earned honorable mention all-conference recognition. And, senior Kelsey Weymuth, who has averaged five points and five rebounds in 26 starts this season, was named to the All-Sportsmanship Team for the second year in a row.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
11am 84°
12pm 86°
1pm 86°
2pm 86°