Three-year-old boy dead after running into reversing car

COLUMBIA — A 3-year-old boy is dead after being hit by an SUV on Wednesday afternoon in the 1300 block of Carolina Drive, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.

The boy ran into the path of a woman backing into a private drive, according to the release.

He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected in this crash, according to the statement.