Three Confirmed Fatalities from Severe Storms

At least one confirmed fatality from today's severe weather confirmed in Sedalia, Pettis County. The woman was found in the debris of a mobile home near Sedalia. In addition to the one confirmed death, there are five confirmed injuries, and two people are still missing in Pettis county.

We have reports of two additional fatalities in Rennick near Moberly.

All of Pettis county is under an emergency watch according to Pettis county sheriff. In Sedalia severe damage is centered mainly in southern Sedalia.

In Mexico there are reports of .75 inch hail.

In Cooper County there are reports of hail and structural damage to buildings.

In Howard County there are reports of 1 inch hail and structural damage to buildings.

In Boone County there are reports of 1.5 inch hail.

Overturned cars on I-70 near Sweet Springs according to eye witness reports.

Reports of a semi- truck overturned near Higbee in Randolph County.

Stay tuned to KOMU for more information as it becomes available

(updated 3/13/06 12:44 a.m.)