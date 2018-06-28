Thrift Store Creates Unique Connection

4 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, March 05 2014 Mar 5, 2014 Wednesday, March 05, 2014 2:55:00 PM CST March 05, 2014 in News
By: Jay Wallis, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Value Giant Thrift Shoppe is a local Columbia company that opened in February.

Similar to other thrift stores, it offers all types of items, such as clothing, toys and furniture, at a reasonably low cost. Every Monday, customers can get 50 percent off all general merchandise.

"You can get a book for a quarter," Value Giant owner Jason Sutton said. "I mean, people still read, right?"

What makes it unique, though, is its connection to a local non-profit. Value Giant has paired itself with the National Federation of the Blind, or the NFB.

"We give tax deductions to the National Federation of the Blind," Sutton said. "So it's tax time. People sure could use the tax donation deduction I'm sure."

Having two blind parents, Sutton said there has always been a special place for the NFB in his life.

"The National Federation of the Blind is very close to me." Sutton said. "My mother is blind. And so I grew up around the National Federation of the Blind as a child."

Sutton said as technology continues to progress, new opportunities are becoming available for the blind, but the availability of the options isn't always in reach.

"As technology has improved, so has technology for blind people," Sutton said. "But with the cost often being so high, a lot of people can't afford the technology that's out there. This can be a great way to help raise some money and help get some product to much needed people."

Gary Wunder is the president of the National Federation of the Blind of Missouri. He said the Federation is also struggling to bring in money, period.

"We have done a lot of solicitation through the mail," Wunder said. "But solicitation through the mail gets harder and harder as postal rates go up and the post office gets more and more picky about the things they'll take.

"Telephone solicitation used to make us money, but a lot of people simply don't like telephone solicitation very much and they are not happy when they call them. It's not effective."

Value Giant is a member of the Chamber of Commerce, another non-profit entity that is going through similar struggles.

"Prior to 2008, you had different revenue models," President of Columbia Chamber of Commerce Matt McCormick said. "As we went through the recession, a lot of those have either gone away or they've changed. So you're seeing all your non-profits having to get a little creative, including ourselves as a chamber."

Wunder said he sees his partnership as something that is creative enough to really help the federation.

"Our arrangement with Jason is that Jason is first and foremost to run a business and to provide a community service to the people of Columbia," Wunder said. "Give them what they want in terms of merchandise. And then we can get something from that, which is the reason that we're willing to lend our name to it.

"He has to be the guy who's smart enough to know how to manage the business. We have to be smart enough to know how to manage the charity."

One thing Wunder has had to work on managing is his family life. Being a part of the NFB for more than 40 years while raising four children that are all not blind, Wunder said it was a struggle at times.

"There were times when I was away from home and there were times when I spent time on the phone at home more than our son probably would have liked coming up," Wunder said.

Wunder and his wife raised three daughters and one son. His one son is the man he is now in business with-Jason Sutton.

"It makes us really proud that he thinks enough of the charity to make this partnership," Wunder said. "When he thought about going into the thrift shop business, he thought of us and that makes us feel like what we're doing is really worthwhile. He's seen what kind of a motivational force it's been for us, and I'm so greatful."

These two have made a special connection that will positively impact Columbia and their family.

"We hope the team is going to be a winning combination," Wunder said.

Even though Value Giant is already the largest thrift store in Columbia, encompassing about 16,000 square feet of merchandise, Sutton said he hopes to expand next door one day.

Value Giant is located at 1810 Paris Road in Columbia.

More News

Grid
List

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
29 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has ties with Missouri
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has ties with Missouri
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
30 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:41:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
WASHINGTON (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, giving President Donald Trump the chance to cement... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:29:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

House arrest? Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
House arrest? Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware's capital city would like to know who dropped a house onto a two-lane... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 8:40:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New community center will provide new services for disabilities
New community center will provide new services for disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- The Gibbs Center for Independence is set to open on Wednesday. The new facility will have space... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 8:27:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 15 active weather alerts
8am 76°
9am 77°
10am 78°
11am 79°