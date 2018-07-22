Thundersnow anniversary has Columbia preparing for winter

1 year 7 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, November 30 2016 Nov 30, 2016 Wednesday, November 30, 2016 6:03:00 PM CST November 30, 2016 in News
By: Allison Ross, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Columbia is preparing for another snowy winter, but nothing compared to what happened a decade ago.

On the night of November 30, 2006, a thundersnow storm hit Columbia. The storm dropped about 20 inches overnight. 

The engineering manager for Columbia Public Works, Richard Stone said the city was prepared 10 years ago, but it was a lot of snow in very little time. 

"With and event as significant as that, any community is going to be impacted," Stone Said.

For the upcoming winter, Stone said the city is prepared for snow, but does not have the resources to get snow off the roads immediately. 

"The city council has authorized additional equipment over the years, so we have better equipment than we had then," Stone said.  

Luckily, the equipment might not be totally necessary.

Anthony Lupo, professor of meteorology at the University of Missouri, said he is not expecting another storm like the one 10 years ago. 

"My prediction for this year is a little bit colder conditions, about a degree below what we think of as a typical winter time average and about 15 to 20 inches of snow which is near normal," Lupo said. 

He said this prediction comes from research on how the weather patterns El Nino and La Nina impact winter weather here in Missouri. Lupo said he does not see another major thundersnow storm hitting Columbia anytime soon because they usually only happen every 5 to 10 years.

"It's harder to predict the weather in the winter in Missouri because it's so changeable. The variation from day to day is tremendous. Missouri as a hole is very is difficult to predict for long range conditions because we sit in the middle of the continent," Lupo said. 

Lupo said people should always have blankets, flashlights and candles in their home in case a storm hits. Stone would like to remind people that the most dangerous time to drive is right when it starts snowing because the roads get slippery. 

More News

Grid
List

Rep. McCann Beatty looks back at her time as lawmaker as she resigns
Rep. McCann Beatty looks back at her time as lawmaker as she resigns
JEFFERSON CITY - After eight years serving in the Missouri House of Representatives, Rep. Gail McCann Beatty's, D-Kansas City, resignation... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, July 22 2018 Jul 22, 2018 Sunday, July 22, 2018 6:12:00 PM CDT July 22, 2018 in News

Lake of the Ozarks ranks sixth in U.S. for boating accidents
Lake of the Ozarks ranks sixth in U.S. for boating accidents
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - This recreational lake was just five spots shy of being the most dangerous place to... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, July 22 2018 Jul 22, 2018 Sunday, July 22, 2018 5:55:00 PM CDT July 22, 2018 in News

Memorial service planned for Missouri boating accident victims
Memorial service planned for Missouri boating accident victims
BRANSON (AP) — A memorial service is scheduled for the people killed when a tourist boat sank in a Missouri... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, July 22 2018 Jul 22, 2018 Sunday, July 22, 2018 1:39:00 PM CDT July 22, 2018 in News

Missouri may see elk hunt in next 2 years
Missouri may see elk hunt in next 2 years
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Missouri residents may see a limited elk hunt in 2020 if the state's elk herd continues to... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, July 22 2018 Jul 22, 2018 Sunday, July 22, 2018 12:16:00 PM CDT July 22, 2018 in News

Trump attorneys waive privilege on secret recording about ex-Playmate payment
Trump attorneys waive privilege on secret recording about ex-Playmate payment
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump's lawyers have waived attorney-client privilege on his behalf regarding a secretly recorded conversation he had... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, July 22 2018 Jul 22, 2018 Sunday, July 22, 2018 11:49:18 AM CDT July 22, 2018 in News

Blackwater man dies after being hit by truck
Blackwater man dies after being hit by truck
COOPER COUNTY - A Blackwater man has died after being hit by a truck on Friday July 20, according to... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, July 22 2018 Jul 22, 2018 Sunday, July 22, 2018 10:42:15 AM CDT July 22, 2018 in News

Survivor recounts boat accident that killed 9 family members
Survivor recounts boat accident that killed 9 family members
BRANSON (AP) — "Grab the baby!" Those were the last words Tia Coleman recalls her sister-in-law yelling before the... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, July 22 2018 Jul 22, 2018 Sunday, July 22, 2018 9:59:07 AM CDT July 22, 2018 in News

Private messaging apps undermine state public record laws
Private messaging apps undermine state public record laws
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — One app promotes itself as a way to discuss sensitive negotiations and human resources problems... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, July 22 2018 Jul 22, 2018 Sunday, July 22, 2018 9:54:58 AM CDT July 22, 2018 in News

High court nominee gets started answering questions
High court nominee gets started answering questions
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's choice for the Supreme Court has given members of Congress a pile of material... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 21 2018 Jul 21, 2018 Saturday, July 21, 2018 2:52:51 PM CDT July 21, 2018 in News

Bayer to stop sales of birth control device tied to injuries
Bayer to stop sales of birth control device tied to injuries
WASHINGTON (AP) — The maker of a permanent contraceptive implant subject to thousands of injury reports and repeated safety restrictions... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 21 2018 Jul 21, 2018 Saturday, July 21, 2018 2:28:05 PM CDT July 21, 2018 in News

Man accused of carrying out shooting at Maryland newspaper indicted
Man accused of carrying out shooting at Maryland newspaper indicted
(CNN) -- The man accused of carrying out last month's deadly shooting at a Maryland newspaper has been indicted on... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 21 2018 Jul 21, 2018 Saturday, July 21, 2018 1:42:30 PM CDT July 21, 2018 in News

Show-Me State Games draw thousands of visitors and $10 million to Columbia
Show-Me State Games draw thousands of visitors and $10 million to Columbia
COLUMBIA - The 2018 Show-Me State Games kick off Friday, bringing thousands of athletes, coaches and fans from around the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 21 2018 Jul 21, 2018 Saturday, July 21, 2018 1:15:00 PM CDT July 21, 2018 in News

Parents get their children I.D.'d in case they ever go missing
Parents get their children I.D.'d in case they ever go missing
ASHLAND – Seven locations throughout the state are open Saturday for parents to come and get their children I.D.’d, free... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 21 2018 Jul 21, 2018 Saturday, July 21, 2018 12:58:00 PM CDT July 21, 2018 in News

Baby girl born in Texas Chick-fil-A gets free food for life and a future job
Baby girl born in Texas Chick-fil-A gets free food for life and a future job
(CNN) -- Gracelyn Mae Violet Griffin already had a "Little Nugget" onesie picked out for her before she arrived in... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 21 2018 Jul 21, 2018 Saturday, July 21, 2018 12:35:28 PM CDT July 21, 2018 in News

Secret donations pour in for Missouri medical marijuana push
Secret donations pour in for Missouri medical marijuana push
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An organization backing one of three competing medical marijuana initiatives in Missouri has continued to bring... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 21 2018 Jul 21, 2018 Saturday, July 21, 2018 11:26:00 AM CDT July 21, 2018 in News

Moms fight for disability empowerment through legislative change
Moms fight for disability empowerment through legislative change
COLUMBIA - A group of Columbia moms is starting Missouri Disability Empowerment, a new organization with big goals to help... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 21 2018 Jul 21, 2018 Saturday, July 21, 2018 6:33:00 AM CDT July 21, 2018 in News

Ride the Ducks capsize is Missouri's second fatal capsize in history
Ride the Ducks capsize is Missouri's second fatal capsize in history
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - 64 years later, a different lake and nearly triple the death toll, the duck boat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 9:12:00 PM CDT July 20, 2018 in News

Russians attempted to infiltrate three 2018 campaigns, Microsoft says
Russians attempted to infiltrate three 2018 campaigns, Microsoft says
(CNN) -- Russian intelligence operatives attempted to hack into the online accounts of staffers on three congressional campaigns in the... More >>
2 days ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 8:46:27 PM CDT July 20, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11pm 70°
12am 71°
1am 70°
2am 69°