Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,058 new cases in Missouri

4 p.m.: Lincoln University cancels all Homecoming activities

Lincoln University in Jefferson City announced in an email Thursday afternoon all Homecoming activities for 2020 are canceled. The email cited COVID-19 concerns, along with the cancellation of fall sports in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association as the reasons for the cancellation.

2 p.m.: 1,058 new cases in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced 1,058 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. In addition, the department reported three new deaths in the past 24 hours. There have now been a total of 71,733 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,417 COVID-19 deaths in the state of Missouri.