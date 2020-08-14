Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,267 new cases in Missouri
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.
Previous coverage:
Updates for Thursday, August 13 will become available below:
2 p.m.: 1,267 new cases statewide
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there have been 1,267 new cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.
Missouri has experienced a total of 63,797 positive cases and has lost 1,325 Missourians due to COVID-19.
4 p.m.: Boone County reaches 1,500 cases
Today Boone County reached 1,500 cases of COVID-19, which is a 500+ increase from 20 days ago. Read the full story here.
