Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,267 new cases in Missouri

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.

Previous coverage:

Updates for Thursday, August 13 will become available below:

2 p.m.: 1,267 new cases statewide

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there have been 1,267 new cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Missouri has experienced a total of 63,797 positive cases and has lost 1,325 Missourians due to COVID-19.

4 p.m.: Boone County reaches 1,500 cases

Today Boone County reached 1,500 cases of COVID-19, which is a 500+ increase from 20 days ago. Read the full story here.