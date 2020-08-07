Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: 16 new cases in Boone County

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.

Previous coverage:

Updates for Thursday, August 6 will become available below:

4 p.m.: Boone County reports 16 news cases

According to the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, there are 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. The total number of cases that have occurred in Boone County is 1,318. There are 216 cases that are considered active.

2 p.m.: Missouri Department of Health reports 1,062 new cases

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,062 new cases in the state on Thursday. The total number of cases in Missouri is now 56,383. The department of health also reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 1,280.