Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: 2-day spike in confirmed cases, deaths in Missouri

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county

Previous coverage:

Updates for Thursday, June 18 will be posted below: 

7:30 p.m.: 2-day spike in confirmed cases, deaths in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Missouri rose by 37 on Thursday, the second straight day that the state reported a big increase in fatalities.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 27 deaths on Wednesday from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The 64 deaths is the most over two consecutive days since the pandemic began. The state also cited 283 new confirmed cases Thursday and 491 cases over the past two days.

A health department spokeswoman says the number of deaths reported the past two days was high because St. Louis County reported a “backlog” all at once.

4:30 p.m.: Boone County reports largest single-day case jump 

As of Thursday afternoon, 250 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Boone County, according to the Columbia/Boone County Public Health department. This represents 18 new cases since Wednesday, the largest single-day jump in the county since the pandemic began. Fifty-nine of these cases are considered active.  

2 p.m.: DHSS releases new COVID-19 numbers 

According to Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services, there have been 16,908 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 946 deaths from the virus in the state as of Thursday. 

10 a.m.: Callaway County has nine new cases of COVID-19

The Callaway County Health Department announced nine new cases of COVID-19 this week in a news release. The release also said they be providing weekly updates unless the Callaway County Commission decides otherwise.

9:30 a.m.: MU Healthcare expands visitors guidelines

MU Healthcare announced on Thursday morning that all emergency room patients, same day procedure patients and those staying overnight will all be allowed to designate one visitor to accompany them.

In addition, two visitors will be allowed for childbirth, pediatric patients and end-of-life patients.

All visitors are required to wear a wrist band or name badge and a mask.

6 a.m.: Capital Region Medical Center eases visitor restrictions

Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson city will allow one visitor per patient each day during visiting hours. 

The hospital previously restricted patient visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors can now see patients daily from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Those who enter the hospital must bring and wear their own face mask and remain in the patient room throughout the visit. Those accompanying patients with outpatient procedures can stay with the patient where applicable and must follow social distancing guidelines. 

The hospital announced these new guidelines will be adjusted as needed. 

5 a.m.: Saline county has three recovered cases of Coronavirus

Saline County Health Department reports two fewer active cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning. 

According to the department's Facebook page, the total number of active cases is 16. The county has 266 recovered cases and 286 total positive cases. 

On Wednesday the department reported 18 active cases with 263 recovered cases. The county had no change in numbers from Tuesday. 

