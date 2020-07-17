Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: 24 new cases in Boone County

5 p.m.: Boone County records 24 new cases

The Columbia/Boone County public health department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19. Three cases previously reported have been reassigned to other counties, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 821.

2:20 p.m.: Randolph County reports first COVID-19 death

2 p.m.: MO DHSS reports new COVID-19 numbers

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services has reported an additional 708 cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state to 30,422. The department also reported an additional 10 deaths from the virus, bringing the state total to 1,113.