Thursday COVID-19 coverage: 3 deaths added in Phelps County in last 48 hours

3 days 5 hours 2 minutes ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 6:42:00 AM CDT October 01, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

Previous coverage:

Updates for Thursday, Oct. 1 will become available below:

6:30 p.m.: Phelps County reports 3 deaths added in last 48 hours

According to a Facebook post by the Phelps County Health Department, there were three deaths added in the last 48 hours.

The county has 136 active cases and eight hospitalizations.

6:25 p.m.: Randolph County Health Department warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Moberly bar

The Randolph County Health Department warns of a possible COVID-19 exposure at Lucky's Last Resort in Moberly. 

If you were at the bar on Saturday, Sept. 26 between 3 and 8:30 p.m., the health department askes to monitor your symptoms and contact the department with any concerns. 

6:15 p.m.: Miller County adds one COVID-19 related death

The Miller County Health Department reported a COVID-19 related death Thursday. This brings the total death count to seven. 

The county has 67 active cases and there have been 497 recoveries.

6 p.m.: Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,00 people drops 

The CPS 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 37.7 as of Thursday, a 1.1 drop from Wednesday. 

According to CPS policy, if the rate were less than 10 cases per 10,000 residents, CPS would continue in-person learning all five days each week. If the rate were between 10 and 50, CPS would have a hybrid of in-person classes for two days and virtual learning for three days each week.

5:45 p.m.: Morgan County reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

The Morgan County Health Center announced two COVID-19 related deaths Thursday. The county will not release any further information, according to a release.

5:15 p.m.: Callaway County reports 79 active COVID-19 cases

The Callaway County Health Department reported 79 active COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, decreasing their total numbers from Tuesday by 32.

5 p.m.: Cole County reports 28 new active COVID-19 cases

The Cole County Health Department reports 28 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing their total number of active cases to 133. The department also reported 1,408 total COVID-19 recoveries.

4 p.m.: Boone County reaches all-time high for hospitalizations, 328 active cases

As of Thursday afternoon, Boone County hospitals have 71 COVID-19 inpatients, marking the highest number of inpatients during the pandemic, according to a press release. 

The county reported 38 new cases Thursday. There are currently 328 active cases 4,460 have recovered.

12:30 p.m.: MU adds 10 new student cases, reports 1,539 recoveries

The University of Missouri reported 10 new student cases Thursday, bringing the active total 78. There has been 1,539 recoveries at the university.

The MU dashboard reports 2 active faculty cases, 16 active MU staff and 4 active U System staff.

8 a.m.: Fulton police adjusts Shop with a Hero plans due to pandemic

The Fulton Police Department has sponsored an event for local children called Shop with a Hero, since 2006. 

Due to the pandemic, the process will look a little different. 

First responders will do the shopping after receiving the wish list from the children. 

In a press release, the police department said the delivery process is still being worked out. 

Typically, FPD gives the children around two hours to shop for their gifts inside a Wal-Mart while being escorted by a first responder. 

7:30 a.m.: DHSS reports 1,799 new cases Thursday

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a 1,799 increase in cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total to 127,912 positive cases to date. The department also reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours. This brings the total deaths to 2,128.

Interactive COVID-19 dashboard

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. 

This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian, reflects the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Senior Services. Case counts are normalized with population numbers to show the number of cases per 100,000 people in each county. Numbers update daily.

