Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: 69 total positive cases in Boone County; 38 active

2 days 17 hours 42 minutes ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 9:12:00 AM CDT April 02, 2020 in News
By: Victoria Alaniz, Morgan Riddell & Bill Finn KOMU 8 Digital Producers

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live updates for Thursday, April 2 will become available below:

5:40 p.m.

There are now 69 total positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County, according to a press release. This includes 38 active cases, with 30 recovered and one death.

The age group with the most cases is 25 to 44, where there have been 27 positive cases reported for that age group. The age group with the least amount of cases is 65 and older, with only three positive cases reported.

27 cases have been travel related, 21 cases have been through community transmission, 20 cases have been contact to a confirmed case and one case is pending investigation. 

4:00 p.m. 

Osage County has issued a stay at home order. It will take effect starting Friday, April 3 at 5 p.m. and will continue until May 1, at 5 p.m. 

2:00 p.m.

Missouri Health and Senior Services announced at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, the confirmed number of cases in Missouri is 1,834. The total confirmed number of cases on Wednesday was 1,581. Another death due to COVID-19 puts the total at 19 for the state. There have been approximately 19,430 patients tested for COVID-19. 

The Montgomery County Health Department announced two new cases of COVID-19. Bringing the total in the county to four positive cases. They are urging residents to at home and for non-essential businesses to close.

Pettis County announces a second confirmed case of COVID-19. The individual is a resident. They are at home isolating.

Camden County Health Department confirms there are 18 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

City of Osage Mayor John Olivarri issued additions to the Emergency Declaration, that was originally issued on March 18. 

The additional order includes: All public and private gatherings to limit participants to 10 or less, no drinking or dining inside Food and Beverage establishments or patios, jobs that can not comply to the 6-foot social distancing order will cease services, and schools remain closed but can continue provide food services for students.

The order does not apply to any Essential Government proceedings, day care facilities, or food stores. 

Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin issues an emergency proclamation 

Mayor Tergin exercised her power to enact a declaration of emergency to Chapter 11 of the City Code. 

The new city code prohibits persons and businesses from soliciting door-to-door sales on behalf of a for-profit business without obtaining permission from the occupant beforehand. 

All door-to-door sales licenses have been suspended. Any businesses and/or salespersons with a current license can obtain a refund for the application fees. 

The city code went into effect April 1 and will remain effective until either Mayor Tergin or City Council order it to be removed.

