Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County reports 12 COVID-19 cases



COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

8:00 p.m.: Cole County reports 12 COVID-19 cases

The Cole County Health Department reports 12 confirmed cases Thursday night.

This is three additional cases in the county since their afternoon report.

Their website also said two patients have recovered.

6:50 p.m.: Another William Woods student tests positive

According to a news release, 11 confirmed students from William Woods University have tested positive for COVID-19.

6:30 p.m.: President Trump approved Missouri's Major Disaster Declaration

Governor Mike Parson had requested financial assistance to reimburse eligible expenditures made by local governments and nonprofit organizations, according to a news release.

Thank you @POTUS for approving Missouri’s Major Disaster Declaration in 48hrs! pic.twitter.com/gQRTGQq72g — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 26, 2020

6:05 p.m.: Confirmed cases up to 37 in Boone County

According to the City of Columbia website, there are 37 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Boone County.

6:00 p.m.: Moniteau County sees second confirmed COVID-19 case

The Moniteau County Health Centerhas confirmed its second positive case of COVID-19 in Moniteau County. The individual is an adult, in their 20’s with travel history, according to a news release.

4:00 p.m.: 33 confirmed cases in Boone County

City of Columbia announces 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Boone County.

Eighteen of the cases are travel-related, according to the City of Columbia website.

Here is the breakdown of confirmed cases by age:

15-24 5 cases

25-44 12 cases

45-64 13 cases

65+ 3 cases

3:00 p.m.: Gov. Parson's says large amount of 20-29 year olds are the ones with positive cases of COVID-19



"A large number of these cases have been in the age bracket of 20-29 year olds," said Gov. Parson. "This shows that it doesn’t matter how old you are. You’re still at risk and we need everyone to take this seriously”

He finished by urging people to continue social distancing during this time.

2:15 p.m.: 502 confirmed cases in Missouri

DHSS has confirmed 502 cases across the state. There is still only eight deaths related to COVID-19.

This is a nearly 150 case jump from yesterday’s 5 p.m. update.

2:00 p.m." Cole County School Districts extend closure

"All public and non-public schools in Cole County will reopen no earlier than Monday, April 13th," according to a news release.

LIST OF COLE COUNTY PUBLIC & NON-PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

Jefferson City School District

Blair Oaks R-II School District

Cole R-I Russellville

Cole R-V

Calvary Lutheran High School

Immanuel Lutheran

River Oak Christian Academy

Lighthouse Preparatory Academy

Helias Catholic High School

St. Joseph-Cathedral School

St. Peter Interparish School

Trinity Lutheran School

Immaculate Conception School (Jefferson City)

St. Martin School (St. Martin)

St. Stanislaus School (Wardsville)

St. Francis Xavier School (Taos)

Our Lady of the Snows Catholic School (Eugene)

St. Thomas School (St. Thomas)

1:20 p.m.: Relay Missouri responds to high call volume

Missouri's Public Service Commission said Thursday the Relay Missouri service is experiencing a higher-than-normal call volume.

The average call time normally is two to three minutes. Currently, the average call time is five to eight minutes.

Relay Missouri provides full telephone accessibility to people who are deaf, hard-of-hearing or speech impaired. 7-1-1 is the statewide telephone relay number that connects voice telephone users with deaf, hard-of-hearing or speech impaired individuals.

The commission asked users to stay on the line until an agent is available to assist them. Disconnecting and calling back results in higher wait times, a spokesperson said.

1:00 p.m.: Columbia Memorial Stair Climb announces shift online

The Columbia Memorial Stair Climb committee announced the event will be hosted online in May.

The annual fundraiser memorialized victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and donates money to SafetyNet of Missouri and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network.

12:20 p.m.: 29 cases confirmed in Boone County

There are now 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Boone County, according to the City of Columbia's website.

16 of those cases are travel-related. 12 are people 45-64 years old, 10 are people 25-44.

12:10 p.m.: 9 cases now confirmed in Cole County

The Cole County Health Department announced Thursday afternoon nine people in the county had tested positive for COVID-19.

It's two more cases than the county had recorded Wednesday evening.

According to the county's website, two people have recovered from the virus.

11:50 a.m.: Capital Region doctors offer telehealth visits

Capital Region Medical Center and Capital Region Physicians group will now offer televisits.

The group's chief clinical officer said the new resource is to keep doctors and visitors safe if a patient believes they have COVID-19 symptoms.

The virtual screenings can be accessed through an app on a smartphone or at www.crmc.org/televisit.

11:40 a.m.: State grant used to purchase 125 ventilators

The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced $2.8 million in community development block grants will be used to purchase 125 ventilators.

The state department of transportation will be distributing the ventilators to hospitals and first responders based on need.

11:30 a.m.: Randolph County sheriff's deputy tests negative

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook one of their sheriff's deputies tested negative for COVID-19.

The person was tested after their family member tested positive for the virus. They are still in self-quarantine, as are two other employees.

11:00 a.m.: 27 cases confirmed in Boone County

There are now 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Boone County, according to the City of Columbia's website.

16 of those cases are travel-related. 11 are people 45-64 years old, 9 are people 25-44.

Thursday morning's update is three more than the latest Wednesday update. Statewide, there are 356 positive with eight deaths.

10:30 a.m.: Lincoln University postpones commencement

Lincoln University's president announced their commencement ceremonies will be moved from May 9 to Saturday, August 1.

In an open letter, Dr. Jerald Jones Woolfolk said "We wanted to ease the minds of our graduating seniors that while we cannot salute your accomplishments as originally planned, you will be celebrated as you deserve."

10:20 a.m.: Missouri River Runner reduces operations

Amtrak announced the Missouri River Runner with stops in Kansas City, Jefferson City, and St. Louis will only support two trains making the round-trip per day, beginning Monday.

To prevent the. spread of COVID-19, the company said they are frequently cleaning their trains and stations, increasing the quantity of sanitizers and disinfectant wipes available for customers, and reinforcing good hygiene practices with employees.

Change fees on all existing or new reservations made before April 30, 2020 will also be waived.

The company said anyone planning to travel should check their train status on Amtrak.com

9:50 a.m.: Callaway County Health Department says 200 people have tested negative for COVID-19

Health department officials said Thursday 200 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Callaway County.

10 positive cases originated in the county, so far. All of the infected persons are students at Williams Woods University in Fulton.

In a news release, the health department said seven of those are quarantined at the university while the other three are quarantined with their families outside of the county.