Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Fire in the Sky modified to just firework display this year

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.

Updates for Thursday, June 11 will be posted below:

7:20 p.m.: "Fire in the Sky" to be modified this year

This year's Fourth of July celebration is being modified to be just fireworks for the City of Columbia.

"In the interest of public safety and to ensure compliance with social distancing guidelines and limits on public gathering sizes as set by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, Fire in the Sky is being modified this year," according to a news release.



The event will be moved from the previous downtown location to Cosmo-Bethel Park, 4500 Bethel St., to facilitate a safe fall-out zone so that the fireworks show reaches a height that is visible to as many residential homes in Columbia as possible.

Last year’s fireworks display reached a height of 200-300 feet, this year’s display will reach a height of 300-600 feet.

Residents watching the display should not gather in large groups, nor should they drive toward the park and park on nearby streets. Social distancing is encouraged, according to the release.

The fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m. and will be choreographed to music played on BXR 102.3.

7:15 p.m.: Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall to end curbside testing

Fitzgibbon Hospital will end its round-the-clock curbside testing and will transition to a more permanent location inside the hospital, according to a news release from the hospital.

"The makeshift tent outside the Emergency Department will be coming down, and all patients will be directed to a new testing station inside Fitzgibbon Hospital near Ambulatory Care," the release said.

Testing inside will start June 16.

The collection site will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the week, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Everyone must wear a mask in the hospital.

“As we followed the trend of declining rates of testing that we were conducting, the falling number of positives in our county and lower numbers of patients seeking COVID-19 testing, we realized it is time to resume some normalcy in our operations,” said Angy Littrell, MBA-CPA, President and CEO of Fitzgibbon Hospital.



4:30 p.m.: State Fair to be held as scheduled

The Missouri State Fair will be held as scheduled August 13-23, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Details for vendors and sponsors are still being determined, the department said in a statement.

"Our hearts broke as we watched COVID-19 cancel fairs, festivals and expositions around the world," the statement read. "We know the countless hours our exhibitors and Fair families have put in to taking care of their livestock and 4-H and FFA projects. Our priority continues to be the promotion of excellence in Missouri agriculture and our future agriculture leaders."

3:45 p.m.: 860 COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Missouri

The state's Department of Health and Senior Services has confirmed 15,390 cases of COVID-19 and 860 deaths from the virus.

2 p.m.: Parson to discuss phase two of reopening

Gov. Mike Parson told reporters Tuesday he would discuss phase two of Missouri's "Show Me Strong Recovery," plan during Thursday's 3 p.m. news conference. KOMU 8 will provide more details as they become available.