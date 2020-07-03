Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Jefferson City High School announce graduation date

By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county

Previous coverage: 

Updates for Thursday July 2 will be posted below: 

8:00 p.m.: Jefferson City High School announces new commencement date

JCHS's official graduation ceremony will be held July 31, according to a message sent out to families on Thursday. The ceremony will be at 7 p.m. in Adkin's Stadium.

It will be one ceremony for all graduating seniors.

"We are looking forward to celebrating with you and share in your disappointment regarding the delay. Now, more than ever, it is important to celebrate, fellowship, and strengthen as a community," Principal Bob James said.

There will be extra precautions taken for the ceremony.

  • We will provide extra seating to allow for social distancing;
  • We will provide a live stream of the ceremony for those unable to attend or those that are unable to endure the heat associated with our July date (we will have a live stream available within the main building)
  • We will limit the amount of movement and contact during the ceremony (contact while awarding the diplomas will be minimized as well as recognizing our award winners in place (in seat));
  • We have also planned to maximize the efficiency of the ceremony reducing the total time spent gathering;
  • We will also distribute diplomas from the high school’s main office the week following; eliminating the need to gather further after the ceremony.

JCHS is still planning for several other events including; NHS induction, Awards night, Special Services Graduation and Baccalaureate.

"Each event preceding graduation will be held at the JCHS campus in our main gym at 7pm (Baccalaureate will be held at 12 pm)," the email said.

Saturday, August 1st will remain the inclement weather make-up date for the Friday commencement.

4:30 p.m.: Possible COVID-19 exposure at downtown Columbia bar

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is reporting a possible exposure to COVID-19 for anyone at Room 38 on June 22, 23, 24 or 25. People who were at the bar at any point during those days should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, the department said. 

4:05 p.m.: Boone County reports highest single-day increase in cases 

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Thursday. It's the highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases yet. 

The rates of tests that come back positive has also increased dramatically. The week of May 1, 0.4% of tests came back positive. The week of June 29, 12.2% of tests came back positive. 

The county is reporting 429 total cases, 137 of which are considered active. 

4 p.m.: Boone County case increase rate speeds up 

The county has seen the time it takes for 100 new cases to be reported has been cut in half again, according to the Columbia/Boone County public health department. At this rate, the county could hit 500 cases within 4 days, according to the department.

2 p.m.: DHSS confirms 356 new cases of COVID-19 

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services has reported an increase of 356 confirmed COVID-19 cases. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 22,283. Across the state, 1,022 people have died from the virus. 

