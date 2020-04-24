Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Luetkemeyer responds to the Paycheck Protection Program

By: Morgan Riddell, Bill Finn and Trinidy Thompson, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live updates for Thursday, April 23 will become available below:

7:15 p.m.: Luetkemeyer responds to the Paycheck Protection Program

According to a release, the Paycheck Protection Program was established at the end of March and 769,000 jobs in Missouri have been supported by the program.

Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer stated "The bipartisan Joint Economic Committee estimates the passage of this bill will support another 732,000 jobs in our state."

"I was proud to vote in support of our medical professionals, first responders, and small businesses," Luetkemeyer said. 

6:30 p.m.: Moniteau County updated numbers 

There are 46 active cases, 13 probable cases and 4 recovered cases. 

4:50 p.m: Camden County to follow Gov. Parson's stay-at-home order

The Camden County Health Department has announced they will be following Governor Parson's stay-at-home order that runs through May 3. 

Camden County has 34 confirmed cases with 11 active cases and one death. 

4:45 p.m: Saline County reports 17 new cases

The Saline County Health Department has reported 17 new cases. There are 123 positive cases with 96 active cases, 27 recovered and 3 hospitalized. 

4:30 p.m.: Cooper County receives notification of another positive case

There are six confirmed cases in Cooper County.

The positive case was an employee at the Blackwater School District in Blackwater, Mo.

Due to the schools being closed, there was very limited exposures through the lunch home delivery program. 

2:45 p.m.: Pettis County numbers updated

There are four new cases in Pettis County, bringing the county's total to 21. The Pettis County Health Center believes the numbers are expected to increase.

2:15 p.m.: Boone County numbers updated

Two more cases have been identified in Boone County. The total number of cases in Boone County now sits at 92, with eight active cases. 83 cases are now recovered and there has been one death. 

2:00 p.m.: Cole County numbers updated

Another case has been identified in Cole County, bringing the total number of cases to 46. There are currently eight active cases with 37 recovered and one death. 

