Thursday COVID-19 coverage: MU adds 10 new student cases, reports 1,539 recoveries

8 hours 6 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 6:42:00 AM CDT October 01, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

Previous coverage:

Updates for Thursday, Oct. 1 will become available below:

12:30 p.m.: MU adds 10 new student cases, reports 1,539 recoveries

The University of Missouri reported 10 new student cases Thursday, bringing the active total 78. There has been 1,539 recoveries at the university.

The MU dashboard reports 2 active faculty cases, 16 active MU staff and 4 active U System staff.

8 a.m.: Fulton police adjusts Shop with a Hero plans due to pandemic

The Fulton Police Department has sponsored an event for local children called Shop with a Hero, since 2006. 

Due to the pandemic, the process will look a little different. 

First responders will do the shopping after receiving the wish list from the children. 

In a press release, the police department said the delivery process is still being worked out. 

Typically, FPD gives the children around two hours to shop for their gifts inside a Wal-Mart while being escorted by a first responder. 

7:30 a.m.: DHSS reports 1,799 new cases Thursday

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a 1,799 increase in cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total to 127,912 positive cases to date. The department also reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours. This brings the total deaths to 2,128.

Interactive COVID-19 dashboard

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. 

This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian, reflects the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Senior Services. Case counts are normalized with population numbers to show the number of cases per 100,000 people in each county. Numbers update daily.

