Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri adds over 2,000 cases

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here.

4 p.m.: Boone County announces 28 new cases

The Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services announced 28 additional cases Thursday afternoon.

There were 28 new COVID-19 cases reported today, July 30. There have been a total of 1,146 cases in Boone County and 187... Posted by Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services on Thursday, July 30, 2020

2 p.m.: Missouri adds 2,084 cases in a single day

The Missouri Department of Health has reported a record breaking single day number of cases for the 12th day in a row.

The state total is now 48,834, which is 2,084 more than yesterday. In addition, Missouri has added 13 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 1,233.