Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Missouri reports record new case numbers three days straight

23 hours 23 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 8:45:00 AM CDT July 23, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 News Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county. 

Previous coverage: 

Updates for Thursday, July 23 will become available below:

5 p.m.: Boone County reports 25 new cases, no new deaths

According to the Columbia/Boone County health department, there are 25 new COVID-19 cases in Boone County, and no new deaths. The total number of cases in Boone County is now 978, with 186 still considered active.

The number of active cases reported on Thursday is 13 lower than the 199 active cases reported yesterday due to people being released from isolation.

2 p.m.: Missouri reaches 37,700 cases, 20 new deaths

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 website, the state has reached a total of 37,700 COVID-19 cases today. That number is record breaking 1,637 case increase from yesterday's number of 36,063. Today is the third day in a row of record breaking increases of COVID-19 cases in Missouri.

On Thursday,  the Missouri DHSS website also reported 20 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total count of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 1,179.

The Missouri DHSS website did not provide the number of active cases, nor the number of current hospitalizations. KOMU will continue to update its map of cases as the data becomes available.

More News

Grid
List

Man given time served for threatening Missouri senator
Man given time served for threatening Missouri senator
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man was sentenced to time served and probation after pleading guilty Thursday... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 9:10:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

MU Faculty Council questions UM System president
MU Faculty Council questions UM System president
COLUMBIA - UM System president Mun Choi met with questions from faculty during an MU Faculty Council meeting Thursday, questions... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 6:39:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Utility bills higher this summer over last year
Utility bills higher this summer over last year
COLUMBIA- Some are noticing higher utility bills this month compared to the past few months, with even bigger increases compared... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 6:37:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson talks violent crime with city officials, protesters march to meet him
Gov. Parson talks violent crime with city officials, protesters march to meet him
COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson met with Columbia city officials Thursday morning to discuss violent crime in the state and... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 4:19:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Columbia Fire Department announces plans for new station
Columbia Fire Department announces plans for new station
COLUMBIA —Columbia Fire Department officials said a new fire station will be built on the Southwest side of town in... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 3:57:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

MU decides against outsourcing custodial work for now
MU decides against outsourcing custodial work for now
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri will continue to work with the existing union of custodial workers, according to a... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 3:42:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Columbia bicentennial task force to hold first meeting since the pandemic
Columbia bicentennial task force to hold first meeting since the pandemic
COLUMBIA — On Thursday, the CoMo200 Bicentennial Task Force will host its first public meeting since Feb. 27. The... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 2:31:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Columbia man charged in federal court for child porn
Columbia man charged in federal court for child porn
COLUMBIA — A Columbia man has been charged in federal court for sharing child porn via Facebook messenger. Andrew... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 2:13:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Local school districts unveil fall plans
Local school districts unveil fall plans
NEW BLOOMFIELD — As the school year rapidly approaches, districts across mid-Missouri are beginning to release their "return to school"... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 11:58:00 AM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Missouri reports record new case numbers three days straight
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Missouri reports record new case numbers three days straight
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 8:45:00 AM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Jamaal Bowman endorses Missouri progressive Cori Bush in primary challenge to Lacy Clay
Jamaal Bowman endorses Missouri progressive Cori Bush in primary challenge to Lacy Clay
(CNN) -- Fresh off his own primary win, Jamaal Bowman on Thursday endorsed another progressive challenger, Cori Bush, in her... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 8:25:08 AM CDT July 23, 2020 in Continuous News

A Brighter Tomorrow - Anxiety
A Brighter Tomorrow - Anxiety
Anxiety is your body's reaction to stress. According to the American Psychiatric Association, anxiety disorders are the most common type... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 8:17:00 AM CDT July 23, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Governor Parson to visit Columbia, talk crime Thursday
Governor Parson to visit Columbia, talk crime Thursday
COLUMBIA- Governor Mike Parson will visit Columbia on Thursday. Gov. Parson will meet with Columbia leaders and law enforcement... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 7:12:00 AM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson addresses comments about kids returning to school
Gov. Parson addresses comments about kids returning to school
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is clarifying comments he made in a radio interview in which he... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 9:09:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

MU addresses parents and students concerns in second virtual town hall
MU addresses parents and students concerns in second virtual town hall
COLUMBIA - Today MU faculty and staff answered questions from parents and students relating to COVID-19 and the upcoming school... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 6:59:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Columbia College sets flexible fall semester plan
Columbia College sets flexible fall semester plan
COLUMBIA – Like most schools across the country— and world—Columbia College is adjusting its classes due to the pandemic. ... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 6:32:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Three-year-old boy dead after running into reversing car
Three-year-old boy dead after running into reversing car
COLUMBIA — A 3-year-old boy is dead after being hit by an SUV on Wednesday afternoon in the 1300 block... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 6:14:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8am 75°
9am 79°
10am 83°
11am 86°