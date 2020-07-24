Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Missouri reports record new case numbers three days straight

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.

Previous coverage:

Updates for Thursday, July 23 will become available below:



5 p.m.: Boone County reports 25 new cases, no new deaths

According to the Columbia/Boone County health department, there are 25 new COVID-19 cases in Boone County, and no new deaths. The total number of cases in Boone County is now 978, with 186 still considered active.

The number of active cases reported on Thursday is 13 lower than the 199 active cases reported yesterday due to people being released from isolation.

2 p.m.: Missouri reaches 37,700 cases, 20 new deaths

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services COVID-19 website, the state has reached a total of 37,700 COVID-19 cases today. That number is record breaking 1,637 case increase from yesterday's number of 36,063. Today is the third day in a row of record breaking increases of COVID-19 cases in Missouri.

On Thursday, the Missouri DHSS website also reported 20 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total count of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 1,179.

The Missouri DHSS website did not provide the number of active cases, nor the number of current hospitalizations. KOMU will continue to update its map of cases as the data becomes available.