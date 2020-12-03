As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
4:15 p.m.: Boone County reports record number of new COVID-19 cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 226 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 877. It is the highest single day increase.
The county also reported 153 hospitalizations, 29 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 41 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 21 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 110.57.
1 p.m.: Missouri still in red zone, per WH Coronavirus Task Force report
The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report shows Missouri in the red zone for cases, indicating 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population. It is the 22nd highest rate in the country.
Missouri is also in the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate at or above 10.1%. It is the fifth highest rate in the country.
According to the report, Cole County and Jefferson City are in the red zone, as well as Boone County and Columbia.
11:45 a.m.: Howard County Jail closed due to COVID-19 cases
According to a Facebook post from the Howard County Sheriff's Office, the Howard County Jail is currently closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak and shortness of staff.
The post states that all inmates are currently being housed in the Cooper County jail.
10:15 a.m.: Boone County reports fourth death in four days
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services announced one new COVID-19 death Thursday morning, marking 30 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The individual was in the 70 to 74 age group, marking the third death in that age group.
It is also the fourth death in four days for Boone County.
7:45 a.m.: Missouri reports 3,998 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 3,998 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 309,368.
The state also reported 59 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4,102 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 2,758 total hospitalizations in the state with 47% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 18,437 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,634.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.6 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 20.4% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.